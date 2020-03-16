Brazilian ‘Playboy’ Model Alana Campos Shows Off Fit Body In Skintight Crop Top And Biker Shorts

Alana Campos piques the attention of many of her 602,000 Instagram fans over the weekend with a new post that saw her flaunting her fit physique in a workout set.

The Brazilian bombshell, who is best known for her work with Playboy, took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself on her way to yoga class. The photo showed Campos holding a turquoise yoga mat in her right arm as she held a can of sparkling wild berry drink by CELSIUS Energy. In the caption, the model shared that she started out her day by engaging in yoga and also drinking the beverage for “an extra pump of energy,” suggesting this an ad for the brand.

Campos sported a two-piece workout set in olive green. On her upper body, the model has on a stylish crop top with a bateau neckline. The long-sleeved top reached below the sternum, hugging Campos’s slender waistline. The set boasted a thin fabric that clung to her torso, showcasing the model’s busty physique.

Campos teamed her top with a pair biker shorts that sat around her navel, exposing her chiseled upper abs. The bottoms reached to her mid-thighs, leaving her slender legs on display. Like the top, the shorts clung tightly to her body, helping showcase her fit figure.

The brunette bombshell completed her look with a black bag on her shoulder that featured the Reebok logo printed in gray at the top. The model did not share where her outfit was from. Campos wore her dark tresses in a short bob. She pulled the top part back while leaving a few strands loose in the front. The model opted to wear little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

The photo showed Campos in what looked to be a driveway as she stood with her legs slightly apart. She turned her head to the right as she smiled at a point outside of the frame.

The photo has garnered more than 9,400 likes and over 120 comments since being published. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Campos’s beauty and to engage with her.

“Your short hair is too cute!!” one user praised.

“You are so gorgeous my love [three heart-eyes emoji] I love your hairstyle! It suits you so perfectly and what a beautiful workout set,” replied another fan, adding a string of red hearts at the end of the message.

“tay safe and healthy, Alana! [hands praying emoji] [pink heart] You’re the best!” a third fan chimed in.