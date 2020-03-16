Al Roker, Craig Melvin Off The Air At ‘Today Show’ Until Further Notice, Staffer Tests Positive For COVID-19

'We’re just trying to play exactly by the rules,' says their colleague Hoda Kotb.

Al Roker and Craig Melvin will both be taking some time off from The Today Show, as a precautionary measure, after an employee on the set of the show tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

As Prevention reports, on Sunday night an employee of the third hour of the program was confirmed to have contracted the disease. On Monday, neither Roker nor Melvin were present on the stalwart NBC morning news show.

Meanwhile, co-host Savannah Guthrie noted that the network intends to do some detective work to see who all else, if anyone, might have been exposed to the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off so we can trace their contacts, see what’s going on with them,” Guthrie said, adding that both men “feel good.”

“We’re just trying to play exactly by the rules. We hope and wish they come back soon,” co-anchor Hoda Kotb added.

We learned late last night a colleague on the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off while we map that colleague’s close contacts. pic.twitter.com/aVHJpMU1Fj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, NBC News boss Noah Oppenheim said, in a statement via People, that a thorough cleaning of some studio space at NBC is in order.

“[We are] taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A,” Oppenheim said.

Roker, for his part, responded to The Today Show‘s tweet that he and Melvin are “feeling fine,” and directed Twitter users’ attention instead to “those who are really suffering,” as well as the medical community that is at the front lines of fighting the global pandemic.

Similarly, Melvin tweeted that he is more concerned about his and Roker’s unnamed colleague who has actually gotten sick, albeit with “mild symptoms,” as NBC describes it, than he is about himself.

“Thinking about our friend and colleague. Thinking about everyone grappling with this right now,” he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Guthrie and Kotb seemed, to some viewers anyway, to be sitting further apart from one another in their anchor seats than usual. Health officials are asking Americans to maintain a “social distance” of about six feet apart in order to help stem the tide of the pandemic.

The Today Show isn’t the only NBC property to feel the wrath of coronavirus. Although no one affiliated with either show is believed to be sick, the Peacock Network has pulled the plug on both of its late-night talk shows, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, at least through March 30, as Entertainment Weekly reported last week.