Actress Olga Kurylenko Has Coronavirus, Says ‘Fever And Fatigue Are My Main Symptoms’

Olga Kurylenko, who starred in the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday after feeling sick for over a week. According to E! News, the 40-year-old actress confirmed her status on her Instagram and posted a photo of her apartment window. The photo shows a slight view of the outside of her apartment, which included a large potted plant and a wrought iron banister, and what appeared to be an overcast day.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus.” The actress added that her main symptoms are “fever and fatigue.” The actress then urged her fans to take care of themselves and to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. She also included her message in Ukrainian and included the hashtag “coronavirus” in both English and in Ukrainian.

At present, the Instagram post has over 27,000 likes. Several of Kurylenko’s followers commented on her post in Ukrainian, while others left a comment in English. Actress Milla Jovovich’s message was the top comment on the post.

“Oh my God, feel better lady! We’re praying for you!” The Resident Evil actress wrote, along with three heart emojis.

Another follower referenced Star Wars, writing “may the force be with you.” Another follower reminded Kurylenko to “drink plenty of fluids” to help get rid of her fever.

Other followers mentioned the actress and model’s appearance, with one user saying they were “a little upset” and that Kurylenko is one of “the greatest beautiful actress[es]” they have ever seen. Most of the other comments on the post wished the Oblivion actress a quick recovery, said that they would be praying for her, and urged her to stay positive at this time.

According to Business Insider, the respiratory illness has infected over 175,000 people worldwide. The main symptoms include fever, fatigue, and a dry cough. Recently, the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.

Just last week, the Ukrainian-born French actress posted a sizzling selfie in a blue one-piece bathing suit on her Instagram with the caption “Friday Vibes!” and the hashtag “Happy Friday.” The photo was liked by over 64,000 people, including journalist Ronan Farrow. The post garnered several comments, with one saying that their coronavirus was “cured.” Many of the comments featured the fire emoji or the heart-eye emoji. The actress also posted two older photos in the last week, using the hashtag “Throwback Thursday” for each of them.