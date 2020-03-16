Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Floral-Patterned Crop Top & Matching Pants

The model sizzled in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, March 16, American model Kinsey Wolanski started off the work week by sharing a sizzling snap with her Instagram followers.

The picture, taken during her trip to the Bahamas, shows the YouTuber standing with her shoulders back on wooden steps surrounded by gorgeous green foliage. Kinsey placed one of her hands on the stair railing, as she gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The 23-year-old beauty flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging, floral-pattern crop top and a pair of matching, high-waisted pants from the clothing company, Fashion Nova. The feminine ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She completed the look with a sparkling ring worn on her middle finger.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. The striking application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the post’s caption, the digital influencer appeared to make reference to the coronavirus pandemic and gave her followers well wishes. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 65,000 likes. Quite a few of Kinsey’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with praise.

“Absolutely stunning @kinsey you are my sunshine wow,” gushed a fan.

“The most beautiful and lovely and sexy and attractive girl in the world,” added a different devotee.

“Kinsey I love you so much! So pretty,” said another follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Omg so beautiful like flowers in the spring,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Kinsey engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a beaded two-piece swimsuit with a coordinating mini skirt. That post has been liked over 58,000 times since it was shared.