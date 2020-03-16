Australian Cosplay Model Kayla Erin Gets Sandy In Racy Mermaid Costume

Kayla Erin gave her 856,000 Instagram fans something to talk about over the weekend with her most recent post in which she brought in the heat in a racy mermaid costume.

The Australian cosplay model shared a collage of two side-by-side snapshots of herself in the same outfit. Erin rocked a bodysuit with a gold top that included black details that created a scale-like pattern across the bodice. The top boasted short sleeves and a plunging neckline that reached to her stomach, putting a good amount of Erin’s chest and cleavage on display.

The bottom part of the bodysuit was made up of a shiny green material that gave off mermaid vibes. The bottoms sat around the model’s navel, just where the gold part began. The suit featured high-cut legs that bared Erin’s strong hips. Erin completed her outfit by wearing matching shiny green gloves that reached to her upper arm. The accessories included fins on the forearms.

Erin wore a platinum blond wig, which was parted on the right while the front was swept across the forehead to the left. The wig featured layers that added a flowy style to the hair, which was brushed over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest.

The model opted to wear dark makeup on her eyes, including black liner and mascara, which added depth to her gaze while giving contrast to her bright wig. On her lips, Erin wore a nude shade that balanced out the dark eyes.

The left-hand side photo showed Erin facing the camera as she kneeled in the sand. Her knees were far apart, as she placed her hands in between. The model leaned forward in a way that further accentuated her cleavage. She shot a coquettish smile at the camera with her lips a little open and eyes focused.

The opposite picture offered a side view of the model. Her pose was similar, though this time Erin arched her back as she looked toward to the horizon with one finger to her mouth.

Since going live, the photo has attracted more than 20,800 likes and upwards of 110 comments. Instagram users used the occasion to praise Erin’s beauty and to reply to her caption, in which she asked her fans if they had any plans for the weekend.

“Stay at home, in italy se can’t do nothing else till April 4th,” one user replied, adding a crying emoji at the end of the comment.

“Drink and forget this last week while preparing for next week!” wrote another fan.

“Admire your beautiful cosplays,” a third fan responded, following the words with pink hearts.