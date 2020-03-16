‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Suggests Lala Kent Is ‘Flip-Floppy,’ Says One Thing And Does Another

Scheana Marie takes things Lala Kent says with a grain of salt.

Scheana Marie appears to be echoing statements made by Tom Sandoval in regard to Lala Kent‘s “flip-floppy” behavior.

While chatting with Brice Sander for Entertainment Tonight, the Vanderpump Rules cast member addressed her “Like a Boss” collaboration with Lala, which The Inquisitr shared details about in January, stating that while Lala suggested they continue to link up with one another in a musical sense, she knew Lala wasn’t serious about doing anything more with her professionally.

“After we did the ‘Like a Boss’ [music video] shoot I was like, why don’t we do this for real? But the thing with Lala — I love her — but she says one thing to my face and another thing behind my back,” Scheana claimed.

According to Scheana, she told Lala that the two of them were a good duo during their time together on set and Lala agreed. However, Scheana went on to say that Lala likely made fun of her behind her back for suggesting they do more with one another.

She then noted that her suspicions about Lala’s post-shoot thoughts have been proven correct. As she explained to Brice, she told Lala she would love to do more musical projects with her after their “Like a Boss” collaboration and in response, Lala told her that they should do that.

“And I’m like, ‘But the thing is, you’re gonna get home and make fun of me for suggesting this and nothing’s ever gonna come out of it.’ And nothing’s come out of it,” she explained.

Scheana and Lala came together at the end of last year and filmed a music video for “Like a Boss” that was part of the movie of the same name. When the ladies debuted the clip on their social media pages, several moments from Like a Boss, the movie, were featured throughout their music video.

While Lala hasn’t done anything more with Scheana since “Like a Boss” was made, she has collaborated with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, James Kennedy, and has a new song, “Playboy Bunny,” coming soon.

During an interview earlier this month with Entertainment Tonight, Tom lashed out at Lala for supposedly being okay with their co-stars saying mean and nasty things about his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, that weren’t true before telling her that she was a “safe place” for her to come with her emotions.

“It’s like, girl you are apparently not a safe place,” he added.