Brennah Black Sizzles In A White Crop Top & Matching Panties: ‘Ready For Warmer Days’

Brennah Black sizzled in a racy outfit for her latest Instagram upload. The model showed off her enviable curves as she told fans she was dreaming of warmer days ahead.

In the sexy snap, Brennah looked gorgeous as she donned a white cropped tank top before eventually going topless in the update. The shirt showcased the model’s toned arms, ample bust, and flat tummy. She flashed her tiny waist and round booty in a pair of matching thong bottoms. Her killer legs and bare chest were also on full display in the pics.

In the first photo, the blond bombshell gave a sultry stare into the camera as she leaned against a nearby wall. The second shot featured a full body shot while Brennah bent one leg and rested her chin on her hand.

The third photo was by far the raciest. The model went completely topless as she gave fans a peek at her bare chest, which she attempted to cover with her arms.

Brennah accessorized the look with a large watch on her wrist, dangling earrings, and white sneakers on her feet.

The model wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look included long lashes and thick black eyeliner. She defined her eyes even more with sculpted brows. She added a glow to her bronzed skin with shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with dark pink gloss on her lips.

Many of the model’s 528,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their support for the post, clicking the like button more than 8,800 times within the first 17 hours after its upload. Fans also flocked to the comments section to share over 340 messages.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!! Wishing you a peaceful Sunday and sending love and light to you and your family,” one fan remarked.

“Incredible beautiful as always. Love you,” another stated.

“You always have a powerful energy please dont stop being the best,” a third social media user commented.

“You always look so beautiful,” a fourth person wrote.

Brennah’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her showing off her fit physique in skimpy outfits online. Most recently, the model slayed in some see-through black lingerie. To date, that pic has garnered more than 15,000 likes and over 490 comments.