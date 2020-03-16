Former Donald Trump Staffer Shocks CNN Host By Predicting U.S. Could Lose 1 Million Jobs In April

Speaking to CNN’s Poppy Harlow on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic fuels fears of a recession, economist Kevin Hassett, former chairman of President Donald Trump‘s Council of Economic Advisers, dropped a bombshell that appeared to leave the 37-year-old host stunned.

According to Hassett, there is a 95 percent chance that the U.S. economy will contract this quarter and lose as much as 1 million jobs next month, Raw Story reported.

“I think in the U.S., we’ll have a very terrible second quarter,” he said,

“We just ran the numbers carefully over the weekend, and we think the second quarter will be about minus-five percent, and we think the jobs number in early April might be as much as minus a million or so, because nobody is going to get hired next week.”

“Potentially one of the worst jobs numbers we’ve ever seen,” Harlow said, appearing stunned by the number.

When Hassett was pressed on how American lawmakers should respond, he claimed that the country needs a “big fiscal stimulus” and suggested a payroll tax holiday. Hassett’s proposal is contrary to others, including former President Barack Obama‘s chief economist, Jason Furman, who suggests providing cash to Americans to combat the lack of spending.

As noted by Politico, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to “essentially zero” on Sunday and launched a program intended to shield the U.S. economy as Americans quarantine themselves and engage in social distancing. Regardless, U.S. stocks dipped on Monday and sparked the third 15-minute pause in just two weeks, and the fourth in the history of Wall Street.

The Federal Reserve is cutting interest rates to near zero, so how will Wall Street respond? @SRuhle is here to explain what it all means: “What that tells all of us is that the economic impact of the coronavirus is going to be crippling.” pic.twitter.com/xf2qgmFcTV — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2020

According to Hasset, the market is plunging because it understands that the Fed’s decision stemmed from a realization that the upcoming numbers are going to be “terrible.” He urged Congress to realize that the country is facing “one of the worst jobs numbers we’ve ever seen” and provide the country with a stimulus.

“But they need understand that and they need to give a big stimulus right now,” he said.

In the absence of a stimulus, Hassett warned that the current market plunge would spread into the third quarter and create a recession.

According to Furman, the answer is not a payroll tax cut but to put money into the hands of Americans, as he outlined in a recent op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. While Furman said economic recovery is still possible if the country can return to normal in two months, any longer and the current damage will allegedly compound.