‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Thrilled As She Moves Into New Home With Beau Clark After Renovations

The Bravo star and her fiance Beau Clark move into their newly renovated Hollywood Hills home.

Stassi Schroeder is happy to be moving into her Hollywood Hills home after an unexpected pitstop at the Schwartzes. After several days of self-imposed quarantine with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, Stassi and her fiance Beau Clark are finally headed home sweet home.

In a new post to her Instagram story, a super excited Stassi, Beau, and their two dogs are seen in their car as they drive to their new place.

“So we’ve been quarantined at the Schwartz’s house, and right now, this morning, today it is the day we get to move into our new house,” Stassi told her 2 million followers. “This is exciting as sh*t!”

Stassi and Beau didn’t follow in their co-stars’ footsteps by buying a new construction home in the Valley Village neighborhood. While fellow Vanderpump Rules couples the Schwartzes, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, and Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, all bought new homes in the Valley Village neighborhood last year, in January, Stassi and Beau thought outside the box and purchased their dream home – an older, $1.7 million Mediterranean–style property in Hollywood Hills that they planned to renovate.

Stassi has been good about sharing “before” and “after” photos of her unique home with her social media fans, according to E! News. Last week, the Vanderpump Rules star posted a photo of the home’s original brown staircase and the stunning black and white re-do of it, and she also raved about the new stain color on the wood molding that borders all of the doors and windows throughout the spacious home.

“That Swiss Coffee paint color is f*cking everything, Clean/chic as sh*t,” Stassi wrote of the Behr brand color. “I can’t wait to decorate this!!!!”

Stassi previously revealed that the home makeover would include renovations of the bathrooms, floors, office, and the deck and that she would be turning one of the rooms into a massive closet for herself, per Bravo.com.

As for the self-quarantine with her best friend couple the Schwartzes, that came after the Vanderpump Rules star’s Straight Up With Stassi tour was temporarily postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Stassi and Beau had expected to be out of town while their home renovations were being done late last week, so they ended up camping out at Tom and Katie’s house for four days as they awaited the completion of the work after the tour dates were unexpectedly shut down.