Teresa Giudice Says She Doesn’t Find Estranged Husband Joe Giudice Physically Attractive

Teresa Giudice isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made that clear when she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she doesn’t find her estranged husband, Joe, physically attractive any longer.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Teresa told Cohen that she discovered this lack of passion when she brought her four girls to visit their dad in Italy on a recent trip. Joe has been living in Italy since he was deported there from America, having served time in a U.S. prison for federal fraud.

In a preview clip of the full interview, Teresa revealed that during the trip she hadn’t felt the old spark that kept their marriage together for 20 years.

“Were you attracted to him when you saw him?” the 51-year-old host asked.

She replied that she wasn’t.

“Did you have sex with him in Italy?” Cohen pushed.

“No,” Teresa responded while shaking her head.

Teresa had repeatedly called her now-estranged husband “juicy Joe” in the past because she thought he was “so delicious.” But when he wanted to have sex with her after serving his time in prison, she was not interested.

Teresa credits her youngest daughter for helping her dodge an awkward encounter with Joe during her time in Italy.

“Thank God Audriana slept with me every night,” Teresa said. “She was supposed to stay with one of her sisters but she wanted to stay with me, so it was a good c**kblocker.”

Teresa says that Joe didn’t take the rejection well.

He “was not happy,” Teresa stated. “You know, a guy when you say no to him…”

Joe said that he felt the rejection during that visit, and knew that Teresa was pushing him away. He said that she had never rejected sex with him before.

“This was the moment, I knew deep in my heart she was being difficult with me for a reason. My wife has never said no to sleeping with me. I had to walk away.”

As The Inquisitr reported previously, it was at that moment that he knew his marriage to Teresa was over.

Joe will remain in Italy as he awaits an appeal on his deportation ruling. In the meantime, his family has visited him, and he keeps in touch with them via phone and video chat. Joe says that his focus is now on his four daughters — Gia, 19; Gabriella, 15; Milania, 14; and Audriana, 10.