Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Shows Off Signature Curves In Sports Bra And Leggings

Dolly Castro wowed her fans and followers over the weekend with an Instagram post in which she rocked a workout set as she addressed the importance of remaining consistent in our fitness routine, even though doing so has become that much more difficult now in light of the pandemic of COVID-19.

In the photo, the Nicaraguan fitness model could be seen standing in a kitchen as she held a protein bar by 1st Phorm in her hand. As she indicates in her Instagram bio, Castro represents the brand of supplements and sportswear as a model and ambassador.

In her caption, the brunette bombshell stated that though “it’s going to be hard to stay consistent with everything closing,” eating an adequate amount of protein is fundamental if the goal is to “bulk” or “shred.” She added that the Level 1 bar is what she grabs for to curb her sweet tooth and to ensure she is getting enough protein.

Castro sported a mismatched workout set that clung to her signature curves. She had on a rouge pink sports bra with 1st Phorm’s logo printed in white across the chest. The top featured thick straps that offered a good amount of support, and a low-cut neckline that teased Castro’s ample cleavage.

Castro teamed her sports bra with a pair of skintight yoga pants that sat just above her bellybutton, leaving her toned upper abs on display. The leggings boasted a black print and gray print against a white background, creating a snakeskin-like pattern. On the sides, the pants included a black and a rouge stripe matching the color of the top.

Castro stood with one leg propped in front of the other and her hip cocked to one side, in a pose that further accentuated her strong curves, particularly her booty. The Central American beauty wore her tresses in a middle part and styled in large waves that cascaded down her sides.

Since being published, the photo has garnered more than 20,000 likes and about 250 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to express their admiration for her and to engage with her caption.

“Stay safe too sweetie,” one fan said, following the words with different hearts and a face with three hearts.

“Kisses from Spain Dolly, we are suffering,” replied another fan, trailing the comment with a crying emoji.

“You look amazing,” a third one chimed in, adding a flexed bicep and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so beautiful so amazing! Gorgeous,” another one added.