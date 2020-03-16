White House Easter Egg Roll Canceled Due To Coronavirus, Melania Trump Says Safety Is ‘First Priority’

'The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,' Mrs. Trump said.

First Lady Melania Trump has canceled the annual White House Easter Egg Roll over concerns about the spread of coronavirus, The Hill reports.

In a statement released Monday, Mrs. Trump said that the annual event, planned for Monday, April 13 (the Monday after the Easter holiday), is scrapped this year thanks to the global pandemic.

“The health and safety of all Americans must be the first priority, especially right now,” said Mrs. Trump, acknowledging that canceling the popular event was difficult decision that she regretting having to make.

“During this time, I encourage everyone to listen to state and local officials, and follow CDC guidelines in order to help protect the health and well-being of everyone,” she said.

Ceremonially, the First Lady is the hostess of the annual tradition, which brings thousands of families to the South Lawn of the White House every year.

As CNN reported at the time, the 2019 incarnation of the event, which requires would-be participants to submit their names to a lottery months in advance in order to get a spot, required 74,000 real eggs, dyed in primary colors, that thousands of children rolled across the grass.

The event brought 30,000 attendees, including the children, their families, and various politicians, dignitaries, as well as the US Marine, Army, Air Force and Navy Bands.

Mr. and Mrs. Trump dove head-first into their ceremonial duties, which the First Lady reading to the children and promoting her “Be Best” anti-bullying initiative, the president blowing the whistle to start races, as well as hobnobbing with children and even discussing politics with one or more.

“They just said, ‘keep building that wall,’ can you believe that? He’s gonna be a conservative,” Trump said of one child he spoke with.

Meanwhile, the Easter Egg Roll is just one of many untold thousands of events, large and small, that have been canceled or postponed as America tries valiantly to stem the tide of coronavirus. Following recommendations that Americans avoid being in close proximity to other people or in large groups, just about everything — including sports, church, school, movies, bars & restaurants, among other things — has been canceled or postponed all across the country.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1814, when then-First Lady Dolley Madison personally decorated the eggs herself, and invited hundreds of Washington children. Subsequent events were marred by bad weather, rowdy children, and a sourpuss 1876 Congress that banned the practice. However, barring cancellations because of war, weather, and, believe it or not, another pandemic (the Spanish Flu of 1918-1920), among other reasons, the event has been an annual tradition since 1878.