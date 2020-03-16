Liz Katz Flaunts Incredible Cleavage While Wearing Cat Ears In Latest Instagram Update

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her risque ensemble.

On Sunday, March 15, cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post, that consisted of two nearly identical side-by-side photos, for her 1.1 million followers to enjoy.

In the provocative photos, the 31-year-old is seen kneeling on a white shag rug with furniture in the background. She sizzled in a plunging sports bra and figure-hugging pajama bottoms adorned with a pattern of Susuwatari, also known as soot sprites, from the Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away. In addition, she sported a pair of fuzzy white cat ears and a black choker necklace.

For the photos, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in a high ponytail with a few loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. She appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and a light coat of mascara. Her nails were also manicured and painted black.

Each of the photos show Liz spreading her legs, as she tugged on her sports bra, flaunting her ample cleavage. She tilted her head to gaze directly into the camera. The main difference between the mirrored images is that Liz changed her expression slightly.

In the caption, the social media sensation compared herself to a catgirl, which is a woman with feline features made popular in anime. She also asked her followers if they would be interested in joining her while she is self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“I’d quarantine with you [because] [at least] I know we can watch anime and play video games,” wrote one commenter.

“Are you really offering? Cause [sic] I’ll call in sick to work and get in my car right now,” quipped another Instagram user.

Many of Liz’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“My gosh you seem cuter and cuter,” gushed a fan.

“You look amazing WOW beautiful stunning,” chimed in a different devotee.

Liz engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the Twitch streamer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a revealing costume inspired by the character Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise. That post has been liked over 75,000 times since it was shared.