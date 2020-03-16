White House Says Rumors Of A National Quarantine Lockdown Are ‘Fake’

As rumors of a national quarantine swirl around the United States, the White House stepped in to calm the country, stating that the rumors about a national quarantine that would lock down the country to stop the spread of the coronavirus are “fake.”

“Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE. There is no national lockdown,” the NSC tweeted. “@CDCgov has and will continue to post the latest guidance on #COVID19.”

The message was met with disbelief by some who said that the information coming out of the White House has been unreliable, so this latest message was yet another one that should be met with skepticism. Others reacted with relief at having the rumors debunked.

Rumors began to spread in earnest after the Centers for Disease Control advised people to limit gatherings over the next eight weeks that involve more than 50 people in one area.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals,” the CDC stated in a press release.

As a result, the CDC advised people to postpone or cancel events regardless of where they are taking place, and urged events of any size to be carried out only if people can be sure vulnerable individuals will be protected and good hygiene, including handwashing, can be practiced.

The CDC clarified that the recommendation didn’t apply to schools or businesses, and was encouraged as a way to disrupt the spread of the virus.

The tweet comes the same day that news emerged that the Trump administration may be considering a nationwide curfew, as The Inquisitr previously reported. According to sources with inside knowledge, the federal government may recommend that states enact a curfew that would limit any non-essential business after a certain time of day. This would mean that bars, restaurants, and other places where the public gathers would need to close.

Other businesses, like grocery stores and pharmacies, would be allowed to remain open as they are considered essential services.

Some states have already begun to implement limitations on businesses, with New York discussing a lockdown, and Kentucky and Michigan ordering restaurants and bars to temporarily close.