Carrie Underwood Wows In No Makeup Photo As Coronavirus Cancels Her Trip Home

Carrie revealed how she was spending her time after the coronavirus postponed her Oklahoma gig.

Carrie Underwood stunned fans as she posted a completely makeup-free photo to social media and revealed how she’s riding out the coronavirus. The gorgeous mom of two used Instagram Stories on March 13 to post a completely bare-faced selfie as it was revealed that her concert in her home state of Oklahoma had been postponed.

The star showed fans how she spent her time instead of heading back to the Sooner State. As people across the world have been urged to stay at home to try and prevent the COVID-19 outbreak from spreading further, it looks like the country star is ready to take on the virus with her bulging muscles.

The new snap, which can be seen via Pop Culture, showed Carrie when she laid down on a black mat with a huge smile on her face after what appeared to be a pretty intense workout. Though she didn’t reveal her exact location, it’s thought the star was at her home gym in Nashville, Tennessee.

With her obvious natural beauty on full show shortly after she stunned in a plunging PVC jumpsuit, the “Drinking Alone” singer had her long, blond hair tied up into a ponytail as she shot the selfie while down on the ground.

Even though she didn’t wear a stitch of makeup, she still looked as gorgeous as ever as her flawless skin glowed and her pearly whites glistened.

Carrie wore a sporty black tank top with what appeared to be halterneck straps around her neck. The top perfectly showed off all of her hard work exercising, as her seriously toned biceps and shoulder muscles were on full show.

In the caption, Carrie told her 9.4 million followers on the social media site, “Everything everywhere is closed/cancelled. Might as well work out!” She then added a shrugging emoji and a strong arm emoji.

Carrie’s post appeared to be in reference not only to local businesses around her closing, but also her canceled trip to her home state which was supposed to take place over the weekend.

The Oklahoma native was previously scheduled to return home to perform a concert at Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant on March 14. However, Koco News confirmed that the show had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and rescheduled for September 11.

The star’s been showing off her obvious confidence on social media on multiple occasions over the past few weeks.

It was just last week that The Inquisitr reported that Carrie treated her fans to another stunning makeup-free photo on her birthday.

The beauty celebrated her 37th birthday on March 10 and took to Instagram to share another barefaced selfie as she got a morning workout in.