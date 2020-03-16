Carrie Underwood Wows In No-Makeup Photo As Coronavirus Concerns Cancel Her Trip Home

Carrie revealed how she was spending her time after the coronavirus postponed her Oklahoma gig.

Carrie Underwood stunned fans as she posted a photo — one seeing her go completely makeup-free — to social media while revealing how she’s riding out the coronavirus (COVID-19). The gorgeous mom of two used her Instagram Stories on March 13 to post her selfie shortly after news broke that her show in her home state of Oklahoma had been postponed, showing fans what she had been doing instead of heading back to the Sooner State.

As people across the world have been urged to stay home to try and prevent the COVID-19 outbreak from spreading further, that hasn’t stopped Underwood staying fit.

The snap, which can be seen via Pop Culture, showed Carrie on a black mat with a huge smile on her face, posing after what appeared to be a pretty intense workout. Though she didn’t reveal her exact location, it’s thought the star was at her home gym in Nashville, Tennessee.

With her natural beauty on show shortly after stunning in a plunging PVC jumpsuit, the “Drinking Alone” singer had her long, blond hair tied up into a ponytail as she shot the selfie while lying down on the ground.

Even though she was makeup-free, Underwood still looked as gorgeous as ever with her flawless skin glowing and pearly whites glistening.

Carrie wore a sporty black tank top with what appeared to be halterneck straps around her neck. The top showed off all of her hard work in the gym, as her toned biceps and shoulders were on full show.

In the caption, Carrie told her 9.4 million followers, “Everything everywhere is closed/cancelled. Might as well work out!” She then added a shrugging emoji and a strong arm emoji.

Carrie’s post appeared to be in reference not only to local businesses around her closing, but also her canceled trip to her home state which was supposed to take place over the weekend.

The Oklahoma native was previously scheduled to return home to perform a concert at Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant on March 14. However, Koco News confirmed that the show had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and rescheduled for September 11.

The star’s been showing off her obvious confidence across social media on multiple occasions over the past few weeks. One of her most notable was on March 10 when Underwood rang in her 37th birthday with a barefaced selfie as she got a morning workout in, as reported by The Inquisitr.