Andrew Yang Pressures Congress To Pass UBI: ‘Get Your Sh*t Together’

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is again suggesting a universal basic income (UBI) stimulus amid the coronavirus crisis, which he previously predicted could create worse economic damage than the 2008 financial crisis.

“What exactly is the political downside of putting money into people’s hands?,” he tweeted on Monday. “Get your sh*t together Congress and do the right thing.”

Less than an hour earlier, Yang noted that markets are down 10 percent and expressed his belief that the U.S. lawmakers aren’t doing enough to combat the recession he believes is on the horizon.

“No one thinks that what Congress is doing is sufficient to prevent a deep recession or worse,” he wrote. “Congress needs to think much bigger about what is happening here. This is an economic blackout for an extended period of time on a society-wide scale. Wider than 2008.”

In response, UBI advocate Scott Santens, who was a vocal supporter of Yang’s now-suspended campaign, expressed disbelief in the fact that people aren’t accepting the possibility that the current crisis could be more significant than 2008. He also noted that UBI was not mentioned once during Sunday’s presidential debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

“Politicians are failing us and we have to get them on board NOW,” Santens tweeted.

This is an important chart I want everyone to know about. There are communities all over the US who have never recovered from the 2008 financial crisis. What's happening right now is going to make their suffering even worse. We have to get UBI underneath everyone ASAP. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/6feLwm4wzD — Scott Santens???? (@scottsantens) March 15, 2020

According to Yang, the problem is not what is happening today, but what will happen in the weeks to come. For families on the “financial precipice,” Yang asked people to consider where they will be in four, eight, and 12 weeks time in the absence of significant changes.

Early Monday morning, the Humanity Forward founder again pushed his support for UBI, calling it the “obvious thing to do” in the current crisis, and expressed hope that Congress “wakes up” before the damage is done.

“Every day is enormous at this point,” he wrote.

Along with Yang, former President Barack Obama‘s chief economist, Jason Furman, has also expressed support for putting cash into people’s hands to combat the purportedly incoming recession. Like Yang, Furman also suggested that the current crisis could eclipse the economic damage of the 2008 recession.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently called for an emergency UBI to ensure support for freelancers, tipped workers, shift workers, and other workers affected by coronavirus. She noted that unemployment insurance and tax credits don’t help such workers, who represent a significant portion of the U.S. economy.

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard also introduced H.Res.897, which would give every American adult $1,000 per month until the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a public health emergency.