Intruder Busts Through Front Door While Jennifer Lawrence Was At Home

Jennifer Lawrence got way more than she expected in her Los Angeles home this weekend when a woman walked straight into her home through the front door.

According to TMZ, law enforcement confirmed that a 23-year-old female intruder busted into J.Law’s home around 9:15 local time on Sunday night. But the woman didn’t have to break through a window or kick in the door to gain access to the star. Instead, she sauntered in the front doors, which weren’t locked. Reportedly, she was interested in meeting the Hunger Games actress, so she apparently decided to let herself in.

Jennifer was home when the break-in happened, but her security team was present and was able to stop the woman before she could reach the actress. No word on whether the star’s new husband Cooke Maroney was home as well.

The security team detained the intruder and called the police, who arrested her for misdemeanor trespassing.

Jennifer and her husband live in a 5,500 square foot home in Beverly Hills, which she purchased for $7 million, according to Lonny. The home features a curved staircase in the grand entryway, and a large yard with water features, ivy, and plenty of plant life. It was built with Mediterranean and Victorian styling, and a dreamy pool out in back.

The two-level house also has a gorgeous balcony overlooking the yard. As Lonny reports, this particular home isn’t easy to enter.

“Think you can just walk right up and knock on this door? Think again. Lawrence’s new home is in Hidden Valley, a guarded enclave in one of the most desirable parts of Beverly Hills (yes, the zip code is 90210),” they write.

The house was previously owned by Jessica Simpson, Ellen Degeneres, Paul Hogan, and Rick Yorn.

Jennifer recently married Cooke on October 19 after getting engaged in February. They wed in the Belcourt Mansion in Rhode Island and stayed at the luxurious Hotel Viking in Newport to prep for her walk down the aisle.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the event was so lavish that the actresses’ dress got a room of its own in the hotel.

Jennifer fell in love with the Dior gown and it was apparently so important that a team for Dior stayed in the room with the gown.

While the clothing was out-sized, the guest list was restrained, with just 150 people in attendance, including stars like Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer, Adele, Emma Stone, Sienna Miller, and Ashely Olsen. Guests were served from a food truck waiting outside the venue.