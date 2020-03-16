‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Sports A Fire-Red Bikini As She Bonds With Tyler Cameron’s Bestie

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is raising eyebrows and seemingly having a lot of fun reconnecting with an old friend and seemingly making a new one. The timing may not have been right for Hannah and Tyler Cameron last year when they filmed The Bachelorette, but fans are wondering if the timing might be better now. That is especially the case after Tyler’s best friend Matt James seemed ready to publicly pledge his support for The Bachelorette star.

Last week, Hannah was in Florida to support Tyler as he bid farewell to his mother after her sudden death. After that, The Bachelorette star spent some time in Alabama with her family, and then she seemed to return to Florida. Fans started buzzing over the weekend when Tyler was spotted picking Hannah up at the airport.

Now, it looks as if Hannah and Tyler’s bestie Matt have been hanging out and getting to know one another a bit. It seems that they have definitely bonded and gotten to build a friendly rapport.

After Hannah chose Jed Wyatt over Tyler on The Bachelorette last spring, Matt made it clear he had his buddy’s back. As Refinery29 noted at the time, Matt did not seem particularly pleased with the idea that Tyler and Hannah were considering giving their romance another shot.

Tyler and Hannah moved on, separately, seemingly not having contact or following one another on social media for a while. When Tyler’s mom died not long ago, it seems that Tyler and Hannah reconnected.

Neither Tyler or Hannah have shared anything about this, and so far, their public activities have simply seemed friendly. However, it seems that Tyler and Hannah have reconnected enough for Matt to bond with The Bachelorette and publicly show his support.

On Sunday, Matt posted a photo showing him joking around with Hannah. She was wearing a red bikini and she had Matt in a chokehold, obviously done in a teasing manner. Matt’s caption was about confronting an Internet bully, teasingly referencing The Bachelorette star. Then, Hannah replied a few hours after the photo was initially shared.

“Lesson learned. You’re alright tho,” Hannah wrote.

As a detailed post on Reddit points out, this photo showing Matt and Hannah together doesn’t necessarily seem to be absolutely current or brand-new. However, it certainly seems that the sentiment is current, given that Matt just posted it. The photo was taken by a professional photographer, but it doesn’t seem that it could have been very long ago. Although they haven’t noted this specifically, Matt and Hannah likely have only hung out in recent days as she’s spent time with Tyler.

What does it all mean? The Bachelorette fans don’t know for sure, but “Tannah” fans don’t mind any of this one bit. Given what’s happened with Tyler and Hannah in the past, they surely won’t put any public labels on this time together right away. They may well leave fans guessing for the moment, but fans who “ship” these two together seem to be plenty happy with what they’re seeing at this point.