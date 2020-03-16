Daisey O’Donnell Slays In A White Lace Lingerie Set As She Soaks Up Some Sun

Daisey O’Donnell looked radiant in a brand new Instagram update on Monday morning. The model flashed her curves while soaking up some sun.

In the racy post, Daisey stunned in a white lace bralette that boasted thin straps and a plunging neckline. The garment flaunted the model’s toned arms, ample cleavage, and flat tummy. She added a pair of matching panties that were cut high on her curvy hips and showcased her round booty, killer legs, and tiny waist in the process.

The blond bombshell posed with her side facing the camera. She arched her back and lifted one leg up. She placed one hand behind her for balance and held her other hand up to her face.

Daisey wore her long, golden locks pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. Her wavy strands fell behind her and brushed against her arm.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot. The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to help define her eyes. She complemented her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of the model’s 904,000-plus followers went wild for the pic. Fans clicked the like button more than 7,400 times within the first hour after it was published to her feed. Admirers also flocked to the comments section with nearly 90 messages.

“Beauty lady Nice sexy lingerie,” one follower remarked.

“Daisey how beautiful you look In your lingerie,” stated another.

“This set definitely looks amazing,” a third social media user wrote.

“You are so stunning. I love seeing your posts and how beautiful you always look. You have to be the most gorgeous person alive. You and your sister of course. So beautiful both of you. Thanks for always makin me smile lovely girl,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model often gives her fans something to talk about while posing in racy ensembles such as skimpy bikinis, tiny shorts, and revealing tops.

Most recently, Daisey got the pulses of her followers racing when she showed off her enviable curves in a pink cropped hooded sweatshirt and a pair of matching sweatpants with a drawstring waist. To date, that snap has raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 115 comments for the Instagram hottie.