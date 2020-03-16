‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Suspects A Baby Switch, Xander Proposes To Sarah

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, March 16, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of buzzworthy moments as the week kicks off on Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Nicole Walker comes to the realization that baby Mickey may not be the biological child of Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaugh

Nicole has been suspicious about Xander Kiriakis’ (Paul Telfer) involvement with Mickely’s doctor, Dr. Raynor. Now, she’s beginning to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Sarah was in an accident the night of her birth, which was the same night that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) welcomed their baby girl, Rachel Isabella.

Rachel tragically passed away, which led to Kristen’s heartbreaking reaction, Haley Chen’s (Thia Megia) death, and JJ Deveraux’s (Casey Moss) drug addiction. Brady and Kristen also ended their relationship over the events.

Now, Nicole is beginning to realize that there is a strong chance that Xander switched Sarah and Eric’s late daughter with Brady and Kristen’s baby girl, and she’ll set out to prove her theory.

Nicole will be in complete shock after figuring out the baby switch, and she’ll need proof, likely in the form of DNA, but how will she be able to get it without telling anyone her suspicions?

Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah will hit the town for a romantic night out. Sarah recently got great news that little Mickey’s bone marrow transplant appeared to be working and the two will head out to celebrate together. However, Xander will have other plans.

During their dinner, Xander will pop the question and ask Sarah to be his wife. The couple haven’t been officially dating for very long, but they have been each other’s rocks during some difficult times.

However, Sarah has yet to find out that it was Xander, along with his uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) that switched the babies, which will likely lead to a huge blowup between the pair.

Elsewhere in Salem, Evan (Brock Kelly) will conspire with his father Orpheus about how to keep his son, David, away from Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

In addition, Days of Our Lives viewers will see John Black (Drake Hogestyn) question Kristen about her father, Stefano DiMera, aka Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols). Stefano currently has Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) in his possession and had Dr. Rolf (William Utay) brainwash her into falling in love with him. Now, John is desperate to get her back.