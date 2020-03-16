Tom Hanks Channels Mr. Rogers In Latest Coronavirus Update

While Tom Hanks — and his wife, Rita Wilson — remain in isolation after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actor provided a hopeful update to his 16.4 million Twitter followers on Sunday as he paid tribute to the Australian medical team treating him. Hanks shared an image that revealed he was enjoying Vegemite spread on toast, a classic Australian snack, and a stuffed koala and a kangaroo holding the Australian flag were also in evidence.

“Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” the actor captioned the photo, signing off with “Hanx.”

Hanks’ reference to “Helpers” is a nod to a well-known quote from children’s television personality Mr. Rogers.

“My mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’ To this day, especially in times of ‘disaster,’ I remember my mother’s words, and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world.”

Rogers repeated the phrase regularly during his life, and even years after his 2003 death, the quote regularly appears regularly on social media following tragic events, per Today. Hanks portrayed Rogers in the 2019 film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a role which earned him an Oscar nomination for “Best Supporting Actor.”

This isn’t the first time the 63-year-old actor has referenced his previous work since having entered isolation. In a March 13 tweet, Hanks quoted a well-known line from his 1992 film A League of Their Own.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

Hanks was in Australia working on a film based on the life of Elvis Presley when he found out he had caught COVID-19, becoming one of the most famous figures to test positive for the virus. He and Wilson chose to get tested after they began to notice flu-like symptoms, including chills and fever. Hanks’ original statement coincided with timing of the NBA’s announcement that the 2019-20 season was being postponed, as well as an announcement that the American government would be instituting a travel ban targeting several European countries. This rush of news concerning COVID-19 served to make the gravity of the viral threat clear to the American public.

There are currently more than 3,600 active cases of COVID-19 — and 70 deaths attributed to the virus — in the United States, according to statistics provided by Worldometer. Worldwide, there are more than 90,000 active cases and 6,713 deaths.