Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Muscular Physique In Tiny Spandex Shorts While Warming Up At The Gym

Stephanie Sanzo is known on social media platform Instagram for her weightlifting skills, often taking to the photo-sharing site to post videos of her amazing feats. On Monday, the fitness trainer posted a video to the site in which she taught her 1.8 million followers a few warm-up exercises that they can do before beginning a squat workout.

The video is filmed at the gym as Stephanie warms up on a black exercise mat in the free weights section. She performs a total of seven exercises for her warm-up, breaking them up into three different categories. The categories include foam roll, stretches, and mobility exercises.

For the foam roll portion of the warm-up, Stephanie performs hip flexor and adductor stretches using a red foam roller. The stretches category includes hip fire hydrants and frog stretches. The final category, mobility exercises, includes the world’s greatest stretch, hip airplanes, and Bulgarian split squats. In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer outlines each exercise and tells her followers how many reps of each they should perform.

At the beginning of the caption, Stephanie asks her followers if they have issues with their hips when squatting. She then writes that she’s giving them a warm-up routine that they can use to loosen up their hips and prepare them for their workout. At the end of the message, Stephanie gives her followers an exercise circuit workout that focuses on building the squats and hamstrings.

The trainer’s latest post earned nearly 80,000 views and a couple hundred comments in the first few hours of being posted. Her followers thanked her for the warm-up routine and complimented her enviable figure.

