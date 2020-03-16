Donald Trump Administration Is Reportedly Discussing A Nationwide Curfew To Battle Coronavirus Spread

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rattle the markets and force the closure of businesses across the country, the Trump administration is reportedly looking at taking dramatic action to help limit the spread of the virus. One of those options could be a nationwide curfew.

According to CNN, there are currently active discussions within the administration to impose a limit on when non-essential businesses could be open. This would mean that places like malls, restaurants, and bars would need to shutter at a designated time. Other so-called essential businesses like grocery stores, health supply stores, and pharmacies would be allowed to remain open beyond the designated curfew.

The rule would look something similar to ones imposed by various European countries, a source says, though instead of being imposed by the U.S. government, it will be enforced at the local level and states will be asked to spearhead the efforts.

CNN says that the president is slated to have a video teleconference with state governors today where he will reportedly encourage the curfew to begin at the state level.

The news comes after states like Kentucky and Michigan have ordered various businesses like restaurants and bars to close as a way to limit the spread of the virus. New York mayor Bill de Blasio is reportedly discussing a state-wide lockdown.

“We’re going to have exceptions in there for drive-thru, for delivery but we are to the point now that this is a step that we have to take,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.

Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey have banned gatherings of more than 50 people, and casinos, gyms, and movie theaters are all closing to enforce this ban.

The Centers for Disease control recommended something similar last week, saying that all gatherings of 50 people or more should be canceled for the next eight weeks, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities,” a statement read.

In Europe, cities like Paris have closed public spaces like parks and museums.

Meanwhile, despite a rally on Friday after the announcement of a financial package to ease economic tightening, stock markets tanked again on Monday, triggering the “circuit breaker” put in place to help prevent a stock market crash. This is the third time the breaker has been triggered since the coronavirus began spreading around the world.