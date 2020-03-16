YouTube Sensation Gabi DeMartino Wows Followers In White Semi-Sheer Lingerie Bodysuit

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs By Gab” — took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself.

DeMartino stunned in a white semi-sheer lace bra. She paired the ensemble with a short-sleeved white bodysuit that was made of the same material over the top that displayed her decolletage and a little midriff. The item of clothing had a floral pattern all over and a netted design. She wore no pants with the look and showed off her legs. DeMartino sported her light and dark wavy brown hair down and accessorized herself with a very thin necklace, bracelets, and numerous rings. She rocked long acrylic nails and long eyelashes to finish the look off.

In the first shot, DeMartino posed in a portrait image. The background was blurred out but the brunette beauty appeared to be posing in front of a lot of nature. She was captured from the thighs-up and turned her body slightly away from the camera. DeMartino rocked a soft facial expression and linked both her hands together in front of her.

In the next slide, she was photographed from a lower angle on the opposite side in another portrait shot where the long branches from the tree stood out behind her. DeMartino pushed out one leg and her thighs were more visible. She linked her hands together again and looked down directly at the camera lens with a similar expression.

For her caption, she tagged her boyfriend’s, Collin Vogt, photography account. In a recent YouTube upload, DeMartino stated they had been together for five years.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 169,600 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“I WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Collin takes the best photos of you. How are you real,” another shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Literal goddess, you and @collinvogt are so lucky to have each other,” remarked a third fan.

“This has definitely taught me to love my body @gabi thank you for being such a role model for me, other young girls that are growing up as well as young boys. You taught me to love myself, and it’s a battle but I’m doing it because of you and you influence others to do so,” a fourth admirer commented.

DeMartino is no stranger to wowing her online following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the YouTuber wore a low-cut white crop top that had cherries printed all over it. She paired the attire with comfy gray joggers and stunned with her blond and brunette wavy hair down but clipped back.