Devon Windsor Hits The Beach In A Plunging Red Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret model gave a glimpse at her booty in a high-cut red one-piece.

Devon Windsor hit the beach in a plunging red swimsuit in stunning new photos she posted to her Instagram account over the weekend. The blond beauty posted two gorgeous snaps of herself soaking up the sun somewhere tropical on March 15. They showed the Victoria’s Secret model when flashed her booty for the camera and also pulled some pretty seductive poses.

In the first photo contained in the new upload, Devon faced away from the camera and gave a very sultry look over her left shoulder as she bent her left leg and slightly arched her back. The lingerie model had her long blond hair down and flowing in the wind, while her textured locks appeared to be wet as if she took a dip in the ocean that was to her right.

She gave just a glimpse at her toned booty, as her swimsuit — which appeared to be taken from her own eponymous line, Devon Windsor Swim — was cut high at the back.

The plunging one-piece featured a deep V at the at the front which flashed her décolletage and also gave off a chic vibe with a collar around her neck.

The swim look was a deep red color and featured what appeared to be an embossed floral print all the way across the bodice and the hips.

As shown in the second of the two photos contained in the upload, the swimwear design also featured a thicker belt that was fastened around her waist to really give fans a look at her slim middle.

It fastened on the front of her torso with a large, metallic silver buckle and followed another recent photo that showed the star in a white bikini on a yacht.

The second snap in the new upload also showed Devon while she posed for the camera on the sand with her left hand on her head as she ruffled up her damp hair with a severe parting on the right side of her head.

She also kept things glamorous with her accessories. The model and swimwear designer rocked two gold necklaces around her neck and also wore a stack of bracelets up her right wrist as she held on tight to a pair of black sunglasses with her right hand.

The latest look at Devon in her swimwear follows a snap shared to Instagram by the swim brand last week that showed the stunner when she rocked a bikini while enjoying an outdoor shower somewhere tropical.

That photo showed the star as she got soaking wet in her unique yellow zebra-print two-piece while she was snapped with water dripping down her body.