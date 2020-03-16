Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Wears Gray Sports Bra & Leggings In Latest Instagram Workout Video

Lisa Lanceford is a fitness trainer who uses social media site Instagram as a platform to teach her followers how to train properly while showing them the results of her sculpted figure in a variety of photos and videos. On Monday, March 16, the fitness guru took to the site to show her followers how to perform several different exercises both at home and at the gym.

For the home workout portion of the video, Lisa wears a low-cut, light gray sports bra that leaves her toned tummy on display. She adds a pair of darker gray leggings to her lower half that cling to her backside and sculpted legs. The fitness trainer forgoes her typical sneakers for a simple pair of black socks and pulls her long, dark tresses back into a low bun. She works out in her living room, performing the exercises on a pink mat.

In the gym portion of the workout video, Lisa wears a white sports bra with spaghetti straps and a pair of light green leggings that ride high on her hips and flatter her toned bottom half. She adds a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit while keeping her hair styled in a low bun.

The fitness trainer models three different exercises in the video, teaching her followers how to do each move both in the gym and at home. The first exercise is the squat with pulse. In the gym, Lisa supports a large barbell across her shoulders as she carries out the squats while at home, she uses her bodyweight for resistance.

The second exercise is the leg extension. At the gym, Lisa uses a leg extension machine, alternating legs for each rep. At home, she sits on a chair and uses exercise bands to create tension in her muscles. The final exercise that Lisa demonstrates is called the RDL and involves the use of free dumbbells at the gym and an exercise band at home.

In the caption of the video, Lisa explains how to carry out each exercise with specific directions. She also tells her followers that they can purchase the resistance band she uses in her home exercises on her website, where she sells additional gym accessories.

In the first four hours of being posted, the video earned nearly 180,000 views and dozens of comments from fans who were grateful for some home exercises as many gyms are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Never thought of the leg extension one before for the home version! So handy! Xx,” one Instagram user commented.