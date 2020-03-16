Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Wears Gray Sports Bra & Leggings In Latest Instagram Workout Video

Lisa Lanceford is a fitness trainer who uses social media site Instagram as a platform to teach her followers how to train properly while showing them the results of her sculpted figure in a variety of photos and videos. On Monday, March 16, the fitness guru took to the site to show her followers how to perform several different exercises both at home and at the gym.
For the home workout portion of the video, Lisa wears a low-cut, light gray sports bra that leaves her toned tummy on display. She adds a pair of darker gray leggings to her lower half that cling to her backside and sculpted legs. The fitness trainer forgoes her typical sneakers for a simple pair of black socks and pulls her long, dark tresses back into a low bun. She works out in her living room, performing the exercises on a pink mat.
In the gym portion of the workout video, Lisa wears a white sports bra with spaghetti straps and a pair of light green leggings that ride high on her hips and flatter her toned bottom half. She adds a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit while keeping her hair styled in a low bun.
View this post on Instagram
Hey friends ! I hope you’re all well where you are in the world ! Here are a few gym vs home exercises for you ???? @strongandsxy Our home resistance bands as seen in this workout and exercise mat have 15% discount right now to help you guys stay active from home under the circumstances. Link in bio to purchase (click merchandise) Use CODE: IAMSTRONG15 at the checkout ✨ Remember to ♥️ and save so I know what content you like to see ! 1⃣ GYM Squat With Pulse: Keeping core braced lower down and perform a half rep after the full rep then press back up as normal. ALTERNATIVE HOME Bodyweight Squat: Keeping core braced perform a bodyweight squat with pulses keeping tension on the legs at all times. 2️⃣ GYM Alternating Leg ext: Using one leg at a time extend the leg out contracting the quad and lower back down with control. ALTERNATIVE HOME Leg Ext: Using the bands to create tension in the quads, contract the legs against the band resistance as you would a normal leg ext. 3️⃣ GYM DB Rdls: Keeping weight to the shins lower down with control and use the glutes to contract and bring you back up to the top. ALTERNATIVE HOME Banded RDLS: Hinging over as normal and using the band tension to create a challenge for the hamstrings and glutes, contracting the glutes as normal. Are you ready to start your health and journey? Click the link in my bio to download the @strongandsxy fitness app and enjoy 7 days for free! ✨???????? For my gym accessories that will CHANGE YOUR LIFTING GAME – click the link in my bio and head over to Lisafiitt.com ! ????????
The fitness trainer models three different exercises in the video, teaching her followers how to do each move both in the gym and at home. The first exercise is the squat with pulse. In the gym, Lisa supports a large barbell across her shoulders as she carries out the squats while at home, she uses her bodyweight for resistance.
The second exercise is the leg extension. At the gym, Lisa uses a leg extension machine, alternating legs for each rep. At home, she sits on a chair and uses exercise bands to create tension in her muscles. The final exercise that Lisa demonstrates is called the RDL and involves the use of free dumbbells at the gym and an exercise band at home.
In the caption of the video, Lisa explains how to carry out each exercise with specific directions. She also tells her followers that they can purchase the resistance band she uses in her home exercises on her website, where she sells additional gym accessories.
In the first four hours of being posted, the video earned nearly 180,000 views and dozens of comments from fans who were grateful for some home exercises as many gyms are currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Never thought of the leg extension one before for the home version! So handy! Xx,” one Instagram user commented.