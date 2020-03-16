Samantha Rayner Goes Skintight In A Tiny White Tank Top & Sexy Nude Shorts

Samantha Rayner took to her Instagram account on Monday morning to post yet another sexy snapshot of herself. The model stunned as she told fans she’d like to rest the year 2020 due to all of the events that have happened.

In the racy shot, Samantha looked smoking hot while she wore a skintight white tank top. The shirt showcased the model’s toned arms and ample bust while putting her tiny waist on full display. She paired the top with some high-waisted nude shorts, which flaunted her curvy hips and killer legs.

She accessorized the sexy look with a thick gold chain around her neck, a bracelet on her wrist, and some white polish on her fingernails. She also added white heels and a white leather handbag for a few more pops of color.

The brunette bombshell sat in a large wooden chair with thick padding as she posed with her legs bent and one hand on her hip. The other hand rested on her leg as she arched her back and looked away from the camera with a sassy stare.

Samantha also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The application consisted of thick lashes, black winged eyeliner, and sculpted brows. She gave her skin a glowing effect with some shimmering highlighter and pink blush. The glam look was completed with some light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of the model’s 672,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the pic. The post garnered more than 13,000 likes within the first eight hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also went wild for the snap in the comment section, leaving more than 110 messages that gushed over Samantha’s good looks.

“Face of an actual angel,” one fan wrote.

“This is so gorgeous,” another stated.

“You look awesome and really cute keep looking fabulous cutie pie,” a third social media user told the model.

“Samantha, you are so stunning,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online posts. She often stuns in sexy ensembles such as scanty lingerie, plunging dresses, tiny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samantha wowed her fans on Sunday when she shared a pic of herself rocking a racy black bikini as she gave a seductive pose for the camera while she soaked up some sun by the pool. To date, that post has pulled in more than 31,000 likes and over 240 comments.