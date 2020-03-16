Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Leaves Little Of Her Chiseled Figure To The Imagination In Skin-Tight Outfit

Qimmah Russo, a fitness model who has amassed a following of 1.4 million on social media site Instagram, often takes to the platform to share photos and videos of her gym-honed physique, earning her hundreds of compliments from adoring fans on every post. On Sunday, March 16, the model flaunted her muscles in an ultra-tight workout outfit.

In the three-part post, Qimmah strikes a variety of poses in what appears to be the front entryway and stairwell of a building. The gym buff wears a matching top and leggings in a pastel yellow color. The top is sleeveless and includes a high neckline, studded accents along the bottoms and sides, and thick shoulder straps. It hugs the model’s chest and flatters her narrow waist. The outfit leaves a gap at the Instagram sensation’s midsection, putting her toned abdomen and sparkly belly-button piercing on full display.

The tight-fitting leggings ride high on Qimmah’s hips and cling to every curve of her sculpted thighs and calves. They end at her ankles, giving way to a pair of white sneakers. The model wears her blonde curls in a bun placed high on her head while several strands fall loose around her face and neck. She finishes the look with bold, black mascara and eyeliner and glossy lips.

In the first photo of the three, Qimmah poses with her hands on her head, drawing attention to her muscular arms. In the second photo, she turns around to show her followers her perky backside while shooting a bright-white smile over her shoulder. The final photo captures the fitness trainer in a similar position to the first. With her hands raised to her head, Qimmah turns her body slightly to the side and steps forward with one leg.

In the caption of the post, the model pens an inspirational message to her nearly two million followers. She tells them that the greatest glory in living does not lie in never falling but in rising every time they fall. She tells them to be as unstoppable and fearless as they can before directing them to her bio to sign up for her workouts.

The post earned nearly 25,000 likes and over 200 comments in the first day of being posted. Many of the model’s followers expressed how much they loved her outfit and called her “beautiful” and “perfect.”

“Beautiful words and image sista!,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.