Sommer Ray Flaunts Flat Tummy In A Black Crop Top, Asks Fans For Television Recommendations

Sommer Ray put her incredible physique on display in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The social media sensation took to her account on Sunday to ask her 24.4 million Instagram followers for television shows to indulge in while staying inside amid the global health crises. She paired her request with a set of smoking hot snaps that added some serious heat to her page.

Sommer was captured standing in the doorway of her white-and-gray marble shower in the steamy new addition to her Instagram feed. She grasped its metal handle with one hand while looking off into the distance at something outside of the frame. In the second snap, she averted her eyes toward the camera and gazed at it with a sultry stare.

Though standing in the middle of her shower, Sommer was far from ready to jump in to rinse off. She was still clad in a black crop top with the Rolling Stone Magazine logo emblazoned across the chest in red lettering. It cut off half way down her torso, giving her audience an ample look at her sculpted abs — one of the many results of her dedicated fitness routine that she often touts on her Instagram page.

The fitness model took her look to the next level by ditching her pants for a pair of black panties that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The satin, hipster-style undergarments featured a sexy m esh trim around its leggin openings that drew attention to Sommer’s sculpted thighs and killer curves. Meanwhile, its waistband feature dthe same detailing and saw low on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist.

Sommer accessorized her skin-baring ensemble with a stack of bracelets and a thick silver ring, as well as a gold chain necklace that just barely peaked out from underneath the collar of her shirt. Her long, brown tresses were gathered to one side of her head and cascaded over her shoulder in voluminous curls. As for her glam, the babe was done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, dark blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in making use of the double Instagram update’s like and comment features. The post has been double-tapped over 950,000 times after just 16 hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Thousands flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, many with compliments for Sommer’s jaw-dropping display.

“What a hottie,” one person wrote.

“Looking beautiful as usual,” said another admirer.

“You’re literally perfection…dang girl,” commented a third follower.

Other gave the social media sensation ideas for her next television binge. Suggestions included The Office, On My Block, Breaking Bad, and Game of Thrones.

Sommer often delights her massive Instagram following by showing off her flawless figure. Another recent addition to her page saw her exposing major cleavage in a plunging black top while posing with a snake in her hand. That post proved to be popular as well, racking up over 552,000 likes and 2,400-plus comments.