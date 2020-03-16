Lauren Drain Sports Princess Leia Buns & Calvin Klein Undies For Sexy Self-Tanner Application

Lauren Drain took to Instagram last night to share a sexy video while applying self-tanner to her underwear-clad body. The minute-long video shared on her wildly popular page was too long for a normal video post and the Las Vegas native was forced to add the update to her IGTV. The entire clip was set to music while Drain wore safety gloves and applied self-tanner all over her body for her 3.9 million-plus followers.

Drain started off with her arms before lathering up her abs and then moving down to her booty and legs. “The World’s Sexiest Nurse” looked nothing short of stunning, wearing her long, blond locks pulled back in high pigtail buns that were very similar to the ones that Carrie Fisher wore when she played the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars. Drain let a few loose pieces of her highlighted tresses fall around the frame of her face as well.

The mother of one rocked a slight but beautiful application of makeup that included some thick black mascara on her long lashes. She also wore a little bit of winged black eyeliner on the top of her lids and a tiny bit of blush on the top of her cheekbones. To add to her look, the blond beauty also sported a dainty silver necklace with a cursive “A” charm on it.

To show off her fit physique and to make the application of self-tanner a little bit easier, the beauty sizzled in a coordinating Calvin Klein underwear set that included a V-neck bra, showcasing plenty of cleavage. The panties tucked perfectly into her backside, flaunting her muscular derriere and legs that she has become famous for over the years. In the caption of the post, Drain shared a few words about her self-tanning routine after she took a more serious tone, telling her fans to stay safe and prepared during this tough time.

Since the post went live on her page a few short hours ago, it’s earned the fitness coach plenty of accolades from fans with over 18,000 likes in addition to upward of 200 comments with most fans taking time to let the model know how great she looks.

“I just like you girl! Your just so open and fun to see. Your cool,” one follower gushed, adding a smiley face emoji.

“Didn’t you just have a baby! You look spectacular!” another fan added.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Drain has been giving her followers plenty of glimpses of her famous backside, including in a sexy shot where she rocked a pair of backless Daisy Dukes.