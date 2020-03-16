Anna Nystrom Shares Final Stunning Snap From Dubai Vacation

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers with a final snap from her vacation abroad in Dubai. Her latest Instagram update featured Dubai, United Arab Emirates in the geotag of the post, and Anna showcased a gorgeous view as well as her stunning curves.

The Swedish stunner stood on a balcony or patio area overlooking a large body of water. Several modern structures were visible in the background of the snap, including a massive skyscraper that couldn’t even be fully captured in the frame of the shot. The sky was filled with fluffy clouds, and even more high-rise structures could be spotted in the distance.

Anna kept things casual by rocking a pair of skintight black pants that clung to her curves and showed off her toned derriere. She paired the figure-hugging pants with a loose scarf draped around her shoulders and arms. A Louis Vuitton backpack hung off one shoulder, and her long blond locks were gathered together in a thick braid that went down the middle of her back. Her blond tresses stood out against the monochromatic black look she rocked.

Anna’s face wasn’t visible in the shot, but the picture was a fitting farewell to her vacation abroad.

The blond beauty paired the snap with a thoughtful caption that detailed her plans going forward, which include heading out into nature with her adorable pup.

Anna’s followers absolutely loved the stunning update, and the post racked up over 52,100 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post, and the post received 343 comments within the same brief one hour time span.

“Glad you can get home safe,” one fan commented.

“Dubai looks great but I’d like to experience Sweden as well,” another follower said.

“I think about you so much,” one fan commented, followed by a rose emoji and a flame emoji.

“Beautiful view,” another fan added, not specifying whether she was talking about Anna or the urban landscape in the background.

While Anna’s curves were covered up in her latest update, she managed to share several snaps in which she flaunted a lot more skin for her eager Instagram followers while abroad. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a sizzling shot taken at Kite Beach, Dubai, in which she rocked a pair of scandalously short light-wash Daisy Dukes and a feminine bikini top that showed off her ample assets.