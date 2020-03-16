Weekly ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Reveal That Carly Will Hatch A Plan Involving Sasha

General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 16 tease that Carly will be putting together a plan and it seems she will feel that Sasha can be of help to her. This surely has to do with Nelle, Wiley, and Michael, and a sneak peek shared via Twitter provided a hint of what’s on the way.

Last week, Michael and his loved ones started scrambling to figure out how to best counter Nelle’s bid for custody of Wiley. Diane told Michael that getting married might help, and he got Sasha on-board with the idea. However, Diane then noted that Sasha would be a poor choice as she doesn’t have quite the stellar reputation that is probably necessary to impress a judge.

A lot of fans suspect that not too far down the road, Willow and Michael will end up getting married to try to sway the case in Michael’s favor. General Hospital spoilers hint that from there, Michael and Willow may form such a strong bond that it causes issues in their respective romances with Sasha and Chase.

This week, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Michael’s mom Carly will start tackling this from a different direction. At some point this week, Carly will get a chance to talk with Sasha. While it’s not yet clear what she has in mind, she will note that she knows Sasha is a good person who also knows how to do bad.

"You're a good person… that knows how to do bad." #GH pic.twitter.com/SzO441iw9T — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 16, 2020

Sasha had initially been a bit concerned to meet Michael’s mother when this romance started to blossom. However, Carly seemingly saw something of herself in Sasha and she essentially embraced her son’s girlfriend rather than criticized or judged her.

Now, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Carly will want to align with Sasha to do something a bit questionable to try to guarantee a positive outcome for Michael and Wiley.

It’s not known yet what Carly has in mind. However, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that this Wiley battle will be heating up significantly over the next couple of weeks.

Little about this pending alliance between Carly and Sasha has been teased for this week. Next week, however, General Hospital spoilers signal that something will leave Sasha stunned. In addition, there’s a fresh confrontation coming between Carly and Nelle.

What is it that Carly thinks Sasha will be willing to do? Sasha did tell Michael that her last encounter with Nelle left her feeling quite determined to do whatever she could to keep Wiley safe. However, Carly has a tendency to cross lines and General Hospital spoilers hint that she’ll do her best to persuade Sasha to work with her on the next plan she concocts.