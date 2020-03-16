Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Toned Tummy And Incredible Curves In Crop Top & Snug Leggings

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent some quality time together this weekend.

Jennifer Lopez seems to be staying as low key as possible during the coronavirus outbreak, but she and fiance, Alex Rodriguez, decided to get some fresh air as they had an outing together on Sunday in Los Angeles. The Daily Mail provided a few photos of the famous couple dressed very casually and the “El Anillo” singer looked incredibly fit as she flaunted her famous curves in a crop top and tight leggings.

Lopez appeared carefree and relaxed walking around in a comfortable outfit with her soon-to-be husband. She was wearing a long-sleeve black crop top that displayed her sculpted abs. The top had a high neckline, but also featured a peek-a-boo front that showed off just a little more skin. Her rose patterned leggings had a wide waistband that came just below her belly button. The bottoms were snug enough to flaunt her well-toned thighs and totally hugged her famous backside.

The 50-year-old pop star threw on a pair of high-top black sneakers with chunky white soles. They had straps that wrapped around the tops and up around her ankles as well.

Jennifer Lopez dressed up the casual attire with a cute red quilted purse that she carried around with her. Her long brunette hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail that hung down her back. She also wore aviator sunglasses and a pair of sparkling stud earrings.

The singer’s eyes were hidden behind the sunglasses, but it’s likely that she chose neutral color on her lids, along with a little black mascara and eyeliner, which is her usual choice of makeup. You can see that she added some neutral color on her cheek bones and a pale lip color as well.

Alex Rodriguez looked just as casual as his fiance as he chose to wear a blue hooded sweatshirt and matching gym pants. He also had on blue sneakers with red trim for a pop of color. The former baseball pro carried a tall bottle of water with him as well.

The famous couple also enjoyed themselves the night before as they headed out for a romantic dinner together on Saturday evening. The Inquisitr had previously detailed that Jennifer and Alex stepped out together for a date night at a private club called San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. The brunette beauty stunned in a Chanel tweed power suit. It was a classic, yet chic look for her and she completely rocked it.