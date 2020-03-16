Alexa Collins Snuggles With A Dog On A Boat In Tiny, Nude Swimsuit On Instagram

Alexa Collins surprised her fans on Monday with not only a look at another barely-there bikini, but also an adorable snapshot of a dog in her latest Instagram post. In a series of photos on her feed, the babe and her furry companion relaxed on a boat as she rocked a skin-colored bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photos showed Alexa resting against a seat on the boat as the stunning blue waters rolled in gentle waves in the background. Further in the distance, land could be seen filled with green trees and tall buildings, though it’s unclear exactly where the photoshoot took place. It appeared to be a semi-cloudy day, but that didn’t stop Alexa from soaking up at least a little sun in her tiny swimwear.

Alexa’s look included a plain, tan-colored top with four silver buttons down the center of her busty chest. The top seemed to push up her ample cleavage, which fell out at the center. In addition, the top dipped slightly on the sides, revealing a bit of the model’s sideboob.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high on Alexa’s hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her pert derriere and long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Alexa accessorized her look with a few layered, gold necklaces, silver stud earrings, and a pair of blue Aviator sunglasses. She also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Alexa wore her long, blond hair up in a messy bun behind her head, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The first photo was snapped from a slight side angle and showed Alexa posing with one arm on the boat’s edge as she arched her back to further show off her figure. The angle also gave fans a glimpse at her round booty in the thong.

In the second photo, Alexa was shown from head-on as she stuck her chest out and looked off at the water. Finally, in the third photo, Alexa held a fluffly, tan and white Pomeranian pup in her arm.

Alexa’s post garnered more than 4,500 likes and nearly 100 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans.

Alexa’s followers know that she can rock any look. Earlier this week, she went casual in a powder blue jumpsuit, which her fans loved just as much.