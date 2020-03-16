Laci Kay Somers Exposes Her Flawless Figure In A Tiny Crop Top & Black Panties

Laci Kay Somers returned to Instagram for another racy post on Monday morning. The model flashed her curves for the camera as she snapped the sizzling video.

In the clip, Laci looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiny dark red crop top that flaunted her ample bust, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. She paired the shirt with some gray sweatpants that had a drawstring waist. She had the pants pulled down to expose her black panties underneath, which put her tiny waist, curvy hips, and booty on full display.

The blond bombshell held her phone up in front of the mirror as she struck an array of poses in the video. She ran her hands through her hair and pulled her shirt up a bit to tease fans. She also gave a flirty smile into the camera, and later gave a sexy wink with her tongue hanging out.

Laci wore her long, platinum locks in a side part and styled in loose strands that were curled at the end. Her mane fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the video. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner, which were further defined by pink eye shadow and sculpted brows. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks to give her skin a soft glow. She completed the glam look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Laci’s over 10.7 million followers couldn’t get enough of the video. The post was viewed more than 186,000 times in the span of three hours. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 840 messages.

“You look stunning awesome you are always sensation beauty,” one fan wrote.

“You are most beautiful girl I ever saw,” another stated.

“You are always speechless beauty you are killer baby,” a third social media user said.

“Terrific you really really inspired me Laci Kay love you forever the greatest,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model has become known for rocking barely-there outfits that put her hourglass curves in the spotlight. She often delights her fans in skimpy bathing suits, plunging tops, and tight pants.

Most recently, Laci Kay got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a red lace lingerie set that showed off her massive cleavage and rock hard abs. To date, the upload has raked in more than 211,000 likes and over 4,300 comments.