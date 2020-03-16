Hospitals Are Canceling Surgeries Because Of Coronavirus

'There’s a world of need and a hierarchy of need,' says a patient.

Some hospitals are canceling surgeries due to coronavirus, leaving some patients, including cancer patients due to have cancerous tissue removed, in the lurch, The New York Times reports.

More than one expert has warned that the worst of coronavirus is yet to come, and that the U.S. health care system, already strained as it is, may not be able to bear the weight of all of the patients who will soon be needing life-or-death care.

In the mean time, hospitals need to preserve their precious and ever-decreasing stores of supplies, as well as beds and employees’ time, for the expected crush of coronavirus patients.

In some places, particularly hard-hit and densely-populated cities like New York and Seattle, that means that elective surgeries, or in some cases very-much-necessary surgeries, are off until further notice.

“While our supplies may be sufficient today, we are practicing the responsible allocation of those resources that will be necessary to continue our care into the future we have yet to see,” reads an email, obtained by the Times, that one Seattle hospital sent to its surgeons.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

“We recognize based on current data that our local COVID-19 trajectory is likely to be similar to that of Northern Italy,” the email notes.

The American College of Surgeons recommends that every last surgeon in the country, along with every hospital and health system, take a serious look at how necessary the surgeries currently on their schedule actually are, and postpone non-essential ones.

Unfortunately, the line between “essential” and “non-essential” can be a hazy one indeed, particularly when it comes to cancer patients. Hip-replacements, for example, are unambiguously off the table. But there are other types of surgeries where delaying them is a judgment call.

“The gray area are the cancer patients,” said Dr. Arooj Simmonds, directory of surgery at a Seattle-area health system.

Some cancers more more slowly than others, so slower-moving cancers, like prostate or cervical cancer, are almost certainly going to be delayed.

Cancer patient Alison Krupnick found that out the hard way. Having been diagnosed with early-stage cervical cancer, she hoped that a scheduled surgery would stop her cancer before it started. Now, however, her surgery is canceled until further notice.

“I’m mindful of the greater good and understand we’re all suffering and there’s a world of need and a hierarchy of need,” Krupnick said, noting that though she understands what’s going on, she’s still concerned that the “time bomb” inside her may get worse while she waits.