Donald Trump Supporters Are Worried Coronavirus Will Cost Him Re-Election, Report Says

A new report from Politico claims that supporters of President Donald Trump are worried that the coronavirus pandemic will harm the president’s chances of being re-elected in 2020.

War Room host and former Breitbart editor Raheem Kassam, who believes he may have contracted the virus at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), believes that a moment of weakness could be all it takes to harm Trump’s chances of another term.

“If, for a second, people think that he doesn’t have that strength, or he doesn’t have that fortitude, then it will become a problem,” he said.

Will Chamberlain, editor in chief of Human Events, pointed to Trump’s comparison of flu statistics to COVID-19 statistics as a dangerous decision.

“Well, that’s the same mistake that people make when they say, ‘Why do you care more about terrorism? Terrorism kills so many fewer people in car accidents every year.’ The answer is, ‘Because if something goes really wrong in terrorism, they could do unbelievably dramatic damage.’ Same logic here.”

Not all of Trump’s supporters believe that coronavirus is as severe as it’s being treated, but Politico claims that even these individuals see the potential the crisis has to harm Trump’s re-election.

“Every president has the sort of out-of-the blue instances that happen that you can’t really plan for and it tests your leadership ability,” said Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier, who believes the coronavirus danger is overblown.

As Politico notes, Trump’s base is “splintering” in terms of how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. While some continue to suggest that the virus is no worse than the flu, conflicting with comments from public health officials, others, such as Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller, are supporting calls for social distancing and strict lockdowns.

Per CNN, the way voters perceive Trump’s response to the coronavirus could have a significant impact on his re-election chances. According to the publication, this impact can be tracked by watching his approval rating in the weeks and months ahead.

As of now, CNN claims that Trump’s 45 percent approval rating indicates he does not have the support to win in November. FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver reportedly contended that Trump has a 3 in 10 shot of winning in 2020 with his current approval rating, appearing to support CNN’s sentiments.

The coronavirus divide can also be seen on the Trump-friendly network Fox News. While many of the shows most prominent hosts continue to downplay the coronavirus, others, like Tucker Carlson, warn of its severity. The 50-year-old conservative commentator allegedly met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago a little over one week ago and urged the president to take the disease more seriously. Not long after, Trump announced a national emergency to fight COVID-19.