‘Sports Illustrated’ Plus-Sized Superstar Ashley Graham Is Bare-Faced & Beautiful In New Instagram Share

Sports Illustrated plus-sized superstar Ashley Graham is bare-faced and beautiful in a new Instagram selfie. The model turned body-positive advocate shared a new image where she posed with her very special little man in her most recent social media update.

For the photo, Ashley held her son Isaac in a sweet pic. The back of the 3-month-old infant’s head could be seen as he was wrapped in a white blanket and snuggled into his mother’s neck. His right arm was free from the tiny patterned cloth.

The model wore no makeup in the photo, so her striking looks clearly came across as she stared directly into the camera.

Her expressive brown eyes were wide and without any enhancements. Her perfectly arched brows needed no pencil, as their original shape is one that young women likely try to copy by artificial means. The model’s skin was clear and bright and her lips were naturally full and slightly parted in the stunning image.

Wearing a black tank top and her hair casually pulled into a topknot, Ashley could be any new mother enjoying some snuggle time with her child. She married Justin Ervin 10 years ago and the couple welcomed Isaac to their family this past January.

The Sports Illustrated stunner, who was the first model from the plus-size industry to grace the cover of the yearly swimsuit issue in 2016 as a rookie, took to Instagram to encourage her followers to stay strong in the wake of the current coronavirus pandemic.

She noted that the worldwide situation feels “surreal” and stated that she feels this has put the most important things in life into perspective. The model also said she was relying on her faith to get her through these uncertain times and was holding tight to her beliefs.

Ashley encouraged positivity for her followers and asked them to please follow the guidelines put in place regarding social interactions.

Her fans revealed their own feelings regarding Ashley’s adorable image and her positive message in their own comments.

“So so so perfectly put!! Let’s give thanks for what we do have and the opportunities that this is bringing us even though it’s hard to see,” remarked one follower.

“Ahh love this!! Such a good message and keep spreading kindness,” wrote a second fan.

“Love this—struggling to stay positive and not anxious with a little one of my own at home,” a third social media user admitted.

“Look at you! You are so beautiful!!!” a fourth admirer complimented.