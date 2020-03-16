‘The Conners’ Fans Blast Jackie’s ‘Thrupple’ Storyline As Two Real-Life Celebrity Couples Make Her An Offer

Fans of the ABC sitcom take issue with Jackie's latest relationship dilemma.

The Conners fans are taking issue with Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) latest love-related storyline.

Promos for the upcoming episode of the ABC sitcom, titled “Beards, Thrupples, and Robots,” show Roseanne’s younger sister headed toward a “thrupple” relationship with newfound found friends Ron and Janelle (played by real-life married couple Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey).

But special guest stars Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will also make a cameo in the episode as they tell Jackie and her niece Darlene (Sara Gilbert) that they are looking for “one other person” to add to their relationship. (Actually, Ozzy says they’ll take two.)

In the caption to the promo for the episode posted to the official Conners Instagram page, it is teased that if Gregg and Grey aren’t enough for fans, the Osbournes are also invited to the “party.”

But in comments to the post, some viewers were less than thrilled to see the Greggs and heavy metal’s royal couple as they seemingly try to pull Jackie into an alternative type of romance.

“I think it’s time to stop watching,” one viewer wrote.

“I really like the show but hate this storyline,” another added. “Can Jackie just have a decent love prospect come into her life please?”

“Looks lame asf,” a third viewer wrote. “Sincere regrets about actually choosing to watch this trailer. Ugh. But, hey! I’m sure ‘The Prince of Darkness’ and his darling ‘princess’ were rewarded handsomely for their bs cameos.”

“Surely you can do better,” another viewer wrote on Instagram. “A threesome? It really doesn’t bother me but how many mins are [explaining] to the kiddies what that means?”

Fans of the original Roseanne series know that over the course of the show’s first nine seasons in the 1980s and ’90s, Jackie Harris was in doomed relationships with various men, including her Wellman Plastics boss Booker (George Clooney), her physically abusive boyfriend Fisher (Matthew P. Roth), and her self-centered ex-husband Fred (Michael O’Keefe). In the now-scrapped Roseanne fantasy finale, it was revealed that Jackie was a lesbian.

But on The Conners revival, Jackie’s boyfriend bad luck continued into her 60s when she dated Peter (Matthew Broderick), another man who cheated on her and took advantage of her financially.

Fans may recall that in the late 1990s, Jackie estimated that she slept with about 60 men since the age of 18, per IMDB. Of course, that statement was made more than two decades ago, and fans don’t know who she dated in the interim as she continues to look for Mr. Right — or Mr. and Mrs.