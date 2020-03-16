Kayla Moody Opts To Go Braless Underneath Open Denim Top: ‘Hello Monday’

Kayla Moody said “hello” to the beginning of the week with a smoking hot new addition to her Instagram page that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The American model logged onto her account early Monday morning to share the sizzling new snap, which was an instant hit with her 677,000 followers. The image saw Kayla standing outside in San Jose, Costa Rica and leaning up a gray stone wall. The leaves of a tall plant hung down in front of her as she struck her pose but, fortunately, they did not hinder the view that the camera captured.

Kayla’s look in the photo could be considered more on the modest side compared to the rest of her feed, however, plenty of her bronzed skin was sill left well on display. The stunner rocked a chambray top with long sleeves that were scrunched up to her elbows, offering her audience a glimpse of her toned arms. A line of pearl snap buttons ran down the middle of the garment, which Kayla left completely unclasped to reveal that she had opted not to wear a bra underneath. The decision exposed an ample amount of cleavage that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

The blond bombshell ditched her pants for the steamy photoshoot as well, upping the ante of her already jaw-dropping look. Instead, she sported a minuscule white thong that covered up only what was necessary. Its daringly high-cut design teased a glimpse of her sculpted thighs and pert derriere. Meanwhile, the number’s thin waistband was pulled high up on her hips to draw attention to her trim waist and flat tummy.

Kayla did not appear to have added any accessories to her barely-there ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her incredible figure. She ran her hands through her platinum blond tresses, which fell messily over her face and down to her shoulders. The model also wore a full face of makeup. The application included a glossy lip, pink blush, shimmering highlighter, and mascara, all of which made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the hot military wife’s latest social media appearance with love. The post has racked up over 4,400 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Kayla’s eye-popping display.

“You are so hot,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kayla had “such a perfect body.”

“Beautiful and gorgeous Kayla, you’re making my heart melt,” gushed a third admirer.

“Stunning as always,” commented a fourth.

Kayla is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page and often exposes even more than what was on display in her latest share. Just yesterday, the model tantalized her followers again with another snap that saw her sporting an impossibly tiny camouflage bikini that let it all hang out. Fans went wild for that look as well, which they awarded nearly 13,000 likes and 290-plus comments.