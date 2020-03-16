Candice Swanepoel Wows In Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini Bottoms And White Crocheted Top

The Victoria's Secret Angel rocked a revealing mismatched bikini.

Candice Swanepoel wowed in a new shot shared to social media over the weekend as she flashed some skin in a mismatched bikini. The stunning beauty put her flawless supermodel body on show in the two-piece as she showed off one of her very best model poses for a new look from her swimwear brand, Tropic of C.

Tropic of C shared the gorgeous new photo to its official Instagram account on March 15. In it, the Victoria’s Secret Angel of a decade sizzled as she flashed some skin in a white top, which she paired with tiny animal-print bikini bottoms.

Shortly after she stunned fans in a green bikini for different snap last week, Candice posed with her right arm up above her head and her left arm down by her side as she looked off into the distance with a straight face.

She stood in front of what appeared to be a wooden fruit stall that was painted red and yellow.

The star’s bikini look was made up of very skimpy leopard-print bottoms that featured only a tiny piece of material held up by thin black strings, which she tied into large bows on her hips.

The thin strings were pulled up on either side of her body to sit in line with her bellybutton to create a high-waisted effect that made her legs look extra long.

But Candice — who recently showed some skin in a tiny red-hot bikini look — opted for something a little different on her top half.

Rather than matching with a leopard-print top, the South African stunner instead opted for a white crocheted look to promote a new initiative from her line.

The square-neck design featured thin green-and-yellow stripes across the bottom of her chest and along the thicker straps that stretched up over both shoulders.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that Candice wore the South Pacific top in a new design that’s a part of bag designer Sophie Anderson’s collaboration with the line. The collection features swimwear pieces that have been hand-knit by female Peruvian artisans.

Her allover tan was on full show in the mismatched swimwear look, as was her very slim middle and toned arms.

Candice accessorized the look with a stack of gold bangles on her right arm and gold earrings in her ears, while she let her long blond hair flow down past her shoulders during the bikini shoot.

“Wooow amazing goddess,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Another called Candice “hot stuff” alongside several fire and three clapping emoji.

A third Instagram user described the lingerie model as being a “beautiful angel.”