‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Applauds Lisa Vanderpump For Being An Inspiring Businesswoman Amid Feud

Brandi Glanville is speaking highly of her nemesis.

Brandi Glanville may be in the midst of a years-long feud with Lisa Vanderpump but during a recent podcast series, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member had nothing but good things to say about her ex-co-star and former friend.

During a recent episode of the Everything Iconic podcast with host Danny Pellegrino, via a March 14 report from Reality Blurb, Glanville, who returned to filming on the Bravo reality series’ last year after appearing only in a cameo role during Season 9, applauded Vanderpump for being “an inspiring business woman.”

According to the report, Glanville also suggested she learned how to take advantage of the opportunities she’s been dealt from Vanderpump, saying that when it came to her past friendship with Vanderpump, she was always working on something and “never” enjoyed any downtime.

“I respect that because [Lisa and Ken Todd] are always hustling and I’m just like, ‘Sunday Funday! Saturday Faterday!'” Glanville explained.

Glanville established a close friendship with Vanderpump after joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during its second season but had a falling out during Season 4 and went to war during Season 5.

Also during Glanville’s interview on Everything Iconic, she addressed her thoughts about Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kenya Moore, who she labeled as a “great villain.”

As fans will recall, Glanville appeared with Moore on The Celebrity Apprentice and later reunited with her to film the Netflix show, Family Reunion.

“It is what it is. What you see is what you get. I just worked with her and I was worried it was gonna be horrible … it wasn’t great, it wasn’t horrible. We were professional and that was it. She really is who she is,” Glanville revealed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vanderpump said she believed Glanville “should” return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last summer after quitting the show herself. As Hollywood Life explained at the time, Vanderpump shared a tweet with her fans and followers after hearing a rumor which suggested that Camille Grammer was speaking for her during the Season 9 reunion, which she chose to skip.

After first telling her online audience that Grammer speaks for herself, Vanderpump said that she wouldn’t mind if Glanville was brought back to the show after her exit and added that she “should” join “this cast.” Vanderpump also said Glanville would “fit in perfectly” with the current lineup of women.