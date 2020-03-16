Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Takes On Surprising New Role After ‘Jersey Shore’ Exit

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has taken on a surprising new role after exiting the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to focus on her family and business ventures. The reality star revealed her new job in an Instagram share.

Posing alongside her gorgeous 8-year-old little boy, Lorenzo LaValle, Nicole revealed that her new job will be that of a teacher as New Jersey schools have shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Parents of students were told on Friday, March 13 that schools would be shut down for at least two weeks, and virtual instruction would begin shortly thereafter for the state’s elementary and secondary schools, whose pupils number over 2 million in total.

Nicole tried to add some levity to the situation, which is very uncertain for most schoolchildren who do not know when and if they will be returning to their classrooms for the remainder of this year.

The reality star joked that she told her two older children, which include Lorenzo and 5-year-old Giovanna, to call her “Mrs.LaValle” since she would be their primary teacher for the time being.

Nicole made light of the situation by remarking she would make her two children use proper school protocol in their home, including asking if they could use the bathroom and implementing school routines such a recess and lunch period.

In the image, Nicole is seen hugging Lorenzo, who is the spitting image of her husband Jionni, whom Nicole met during the filming of the original MTV series Jersey Shore in 2010. The couple wed in 2014 and are the parents of three children — Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

The young boy looks quite serious in the Instagram image, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a graphic on it. He is looking intently at the camera as he poses alongside his famous mother.

Nicole is also wearing a dark-colored garment in the picture as she smiles sweetly and hugs her firstborn.

Fans thought the snap of Nicole and her son was so sweet and shared their feelings in the photo’s accompanying comments section.

“His face though! Lorenzo looks thrilled,” joked one fan about the disinterested expression on the young boy’s face.

“Oh my God, I can’t you’re such a good mother! Have fun being a teacher,” said a second Instagram user.

“Love this! Enjoy the extra time with those adorable babies you have. Be safe,” stated a third follower.

“I’m a teacher, let me know if you need any help!” remarked a fourth person.