Carrie Underwood Has An Important Toilet Question For Brad Paisley’s Wife

Carrie had a big question for Brad's wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood had a very important question for her longtime friend Brad Paisley‘s wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley as the Paisleys celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary over the weekend. The country singer left a hilarious comment on the Father of the Bride star’s Instagram account after Kimberly shared a gushing message for her husband to celebrate their big milestone.

The hilarious exchange all went down on March 15 after Kimberly posted a sweet photo to her account of herself and Brad which showed them smiling together.

In the somewhat lengthy caption, she shared some sweet words for the country music star and father of her two children in which she thanked him for doing the dishes the night before, for making her laugh, and for “always putting the seat down” alongside the hashtag #17years.

And it was that final point that really caught Carrie’s attention.

The “Southbound” singer, who’s been married to retired NHL player Mike Fisher since 2010, hilariously wrote, “How did you train him to put the seat down?!?! Asking for a friend…”

Kimberly then replied to the comment with her own quip as she joked that she actually made the request during their pre-marriage counseling before they tied the knot back in 2003.

“Haha! Red-line agreement made in pre-marital counseling!” she responded.

“I keep kicking myself that I didn’t demand more! Lol,” Kimberly then added.

A number of fans also commented on the hilarious caption and Carrie’s message in the comments section.

“@carrieunderwood and @kimberlywilliamspaisley, I’m dying laughing at this. As a husband and father of two daughters there is great personal risk [in] leaving it up,” one Instagram user wrote with a crying laughing emoji.

Another jokingly told Carrie, “you live with 3 boys! Good luck on that!” as they referenced Mike and their two young sons, 1-year-old Jacob and 5-year-old Isaiah.

But it wasn’t all joking around for the twosome.

Carrie also posted another comment on the adorable anniversary snap, as she sweetly wished Kimberly and Brad a “Happy anniversary!”

Carrie and Brad have enjoyed a long friendship that stretches back years and famously co-hosted the CMA Awards together between 2008 and 2018. The former announced she will not be back again this November, though Brad is yet to confirm if he’ll host again after he sat out last year to make way for Carrie to co-host alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Earlier this month, the “Water” proved that they’re still very much close friends on Instagram.

He shared a photo of himself with Carrie’s new health and fitness book and joked about the free gift he passed on to Kimberly.