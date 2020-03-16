Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Curves In A Brown One-Piece Swimsuit

Instagram sensation Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her eager followers with her latest snap, a picture taken while Tarsha flaunted her curves in a brown one-piece swimsuit. The Australian bombshell didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be somewhere warm, perched on a large outdoor bed covered with beige fabric. Several colorful pillows in shades of green and blue were visible at the corners of the outdoor space, and what appeared to be a restaurant was also visible in the background.

Tarsha’s curves remained the focal point of the snap, and she posed in a one-piece by the brand Myraswim. She made sure to tag the brand in the picture in case her fans wanted to snap up their own swimsuit.

Though Tarsha generally opts to rock bikinis rather than one-piece swimsuits, her choice still managed to flaunt a considerable amount of skin. The swimsuit had a scoop neckline that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The neckline was a halter-style that showed off Tarsha’s sculpted shoulders, and the sides of the swimsuit were a high-cut style that stretched over her hips. The style emphasized her hourglass physique, drawing attention to her slim waist and curvaceous hips.

Tarsha held a can of Coca Cola in her hands and gazed off into the distance as she posed for the snap. Her long locks were down in a half-up style, with some strands cascading down her chest and back as others were swept away from her gorgeous face.

Her beauty look was simple yet stunning, with a natural pink shade on her plump pout, long lashes, and flawless skin.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 11,900 likes within just 47 minutes. In less than an hour, the post also racked up 131 comments from her eager fans.

“Omg girl yes,” one fan commented.

“Facial expression is a whole mood,” another follower added.

“Please do a workout routine on YouTube! Much love!” one fan said, wanting to know how Tarsha sculpts her enviable physique.

“Omg you are so perfect,” another follower said.

While her toned stomach wasn’t on display in the one-piece swimsuit, Tarsha has rocked much skimpier swimwear on her Instagram page for her eager followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a smoking hot snap from her time abroad in Thailand. In the picture, she rocked a green string bikini while straddling a jet ski with a friend, who rocked a skimpy red bikini. The duo both had their hair pulled up in high ponytails and their curves were on full display as they posed for the shot.