Jonas Brothers Axe Las Vegas Residency While Shania Twain & Kelly Clarkson Postpones Theirs Due To Coronavirus

The coronavirus is making an impact on everyone worldwide. Thousands of people have died around the world from the disease and it has stopped huge events from taking place.

Over the weekend, the Jonas Brothers announced via their group Instagram account that they have decided to axe their Las Vegas residency which was scheduled to start on April 1 at Park MGM.

In a post consisting of a long message, the “Sucker” band believe it isn’t safe for their string of shows to go ahead.

“We’ve been monitoring the situation and after careful consideration and growing concern for our fans, touring, staff, and families’ wellness we regret to announce that our April 1 – 18 Las Vegas residency at Park MGM Grand is being cancelled,” they said.

“We did not make this decision lightly. We were SO excited for the opportunity to share an amazing show with you guys, but nothing is more important than everyone’s health and safety.”

The “When You Look Me in the Eyes” hitmaker’s told fans that refunds will be be given and that they are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness.

Their post racked up more than 290,000 likes and over 2,300 comments from fans. Some were disappointed. However, they understand the circumstances.

Las Vegas is full of residencies from huge pop stars and others have also had to take action.

Music icon Shania Twain currently performs in a show at the Zappos Theater and has decided to reschedule the concerts she had planned throughout March.

Unlike the Jonas Brothers, Twain has told fans to keep hold of their tickets as they will be valid for a future show. The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” songstress told fans to stay safe and look after each other and that she will see them all very soon.

Another residency that has been rescheduled at the Zappos Theater is Kelly Clarkson’s “Invincible.” The American Idol winner already shut down the production of her TV show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and announced that she will be postponing her Vegas shows. On April 1, the “My Life Would Suck Without You” chart-topper was scheduled to perform the residencies first show. However, due to the virus, the show will now begin its run in July.

MGM Resorts announced that they have decided to temporarily suspend operations at its Las Vegas properties, effective as of Tuesday, March 17.

“MGM Resorts will not be taking reservations for arrivals prior to May 1,” they stated.

According to Lady Gaga’s official website, the “Born This Way” entertainer is scheduled to continue her “Enigma” residency at the Park MGM on April 30. The singer has yet to reveal whether the shows will take place or not.