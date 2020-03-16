Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Are Quick Change Artists In New Instagram Clip

Jenna Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy are quick-change artists in a new Instagram video. In the clip, they are faced with an empty airport and time on their hands, deciding to use it to bring some lighthearted fun to the social media sharing site.

Jenna and Val were traveling home after the close of their tour alongside fellow Dancing with the Stars pros, which was abruptly canceled one month early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The stunning husband and wife dance pros decided to have a little fun in a nearly deserted airport while they waited for their plane to head home to Los Angeles.

In the first clip, Val stood on Jenna’s right as they showed off glamorous looks for the camera.

Val wore a dark gray suit in a shiny material, with a white dress shirt and coordinating pocket hanky in the first clip. His hair was slicked back away from his face and he looked ready for a night on the town.

Jenna sported a pair of high-waisted tan pants that were cropped to ankle-length. She paired that with a zebra-print brown-and-tan dress shirt and a leather coat adorned with an oversized faux fur collar. She wore high-heeled black pumps to finish her look.

In the second quick change, which occurred after the couple simultaneously jumped up and down, Val’s clothing remained the same while Jenna changed into a pink sweatsuit and sneakers. They looked at each other quizzically in the clip with Jenna making a disapproving face at her husband for not changing.

The couple jumped one last time, and they were finally in fashion sync. Val was wearing a bright orange tank top, jeans, and black sneakers. Jenna then kissed her husband before pulling him out of camera range.

In the caption of the video clip, Jenna remarked that she hoped all of the couple’s fans and followers were staying safe and healthy.

She also said she was hopeful the couple and their family, which include Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, would still be able to take their scheduled, new stage show on the road this summer.

The show, titled “Motion Pictures Tour,” will feature dances from the brothers’ favorite movies and will feature both Jenna and Peta in starring roles.

Fans of the Chmerkovskiy couple thought the quick change clip was a fun way to add some levity to a challenging time for Americans.

“These definitely put me in a good mood! I’m glad you’re both home safe and everything works itself out sooner than later,” said one fan and follower of the couple.

“You guys are the cutest,” remarked a second Instagram user of the video.

“Cute, cute, cute couple. Thanks for making this world a little better for us all,” noted a third admirer of the dance twosome.