Lizzo Dances In A Plunging Blue Bikini In Pool Party Video

Lizzo showed serious skin as she danced around her in swimwear.

Lizzo gave fans a big treat over the weekend when she took to TikTok to share a video of herself dancing during a recent pool party in a tiny blue bikini. The “Good As Hell” singer proudly showed off her body confidence in the clip, which she posted to her account on March 15, as she showed off her Macarena dance skills with a group of friends.

The 31-year-old singer sizzled as she began by shimmying from side to side as she flashed some serious skin in her two-piece, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The group all freestyle danced in their swimwear before they suddenly broke out into a choreographed routine with a synchronized Macarena and an improvised move at the end.

Lizzo wowed in her bikini look, which was made up of a plunging bright blue top that showed off plenty of her décolletage with a knot design in the middle of her chest and thin straps over her shoulders.

The look had matching blue bottoms that stretched upwards to sit just below her bellybutton and flashed plenty of leg from the beauty.

She had her dark hair tied up into a ponytail as she put her obvious natural beauty on full show for the camera. Lizzo rocked a pair of small glasses on her eyes and also accessorized with a pair of very large gold hoop earrings in both of her ears. She also wore several gold chains that were fastened around her neck.

The short video showed Lizzo front and center in front of the group as she stood alongside a girlfriend, who rocked a seriously plunging brown one-piece with a pair of calf-length acid wash jeans.

The moment went down during a recent pool party the star attended somewhere in the sunshine. The group were all stood ankle deep in the water with what appeared to be a hotel in the background behind them.

The clip was set to a remix of the MC Hammer classic “U Can’t Touch This” and was posted with a hilarious caption from the sassy star.

“POV ur at a pool party and one crazy b*tch forces everyone into her TikTok,” Lizzo wrote.

But this isn’t the first time she’s proudly showed off her bikini body on social media.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this year, the talented beauty stunned as she shared photos of herself in a glamorous gold bikini as she hit the beach.

Lizzo struck several poses in her revealing shiny metallic swimwear look while she spent some time at the coast during a trip to New Zealand in January.