Kelly Gale Sizzles In Soaking Wet Bikini In Tropical Paradise

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale seems to enjoy one of the perks of being a model — travel. Her latest Instagram update saw her looking like a goddess in a soaking wet bikini as she enjoyed some time away at a tropical location by the ocean.

Kelly did not indicate where exactly she was for the photo, but it looked the the perfect getaway. Beside her, palm trees and other lush greenery were off the side behind a rock wall. In the distance, the ocean could be seen behind a row of bright pink flowers that sat on the edge of a small cliff.

While the scenery was amazing, Kelly was the focal point in the picture, as she looked gorgeous in the tiny bikini. The swimsuit was a burnt orange color that flattered her skin tone. The top was skimpy, flashing a bit of underboob. The bottoms were also revealing with strings that sat low on her hips, drawing the eye to the curve of her booty.

The snapshot captured most of Kelly’s body as as she stepped out of an infinity pool. Her skin was covered with drops of water as she looked off to the side. The model’s hourglass figure and chiseled abs were prominent as well as her long, lean legs. Her wet hair was slicked back behind her shapely shoulders.

The beauty looked to be makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. She added a bit of bling to the look with a pair of stud earrings.

Many of Kelly’s followers could not help but comment on how sexy she looked in the snap. Fellow Instagram influencers Nadine Leopold and Gizele Oliveira were among her followers who complimented Kelly.

“Wow! This color and piece looks so good on you,” one admirer wrote.

“That’s the closest to heaven that any of us could ever be,” quipped a second fan.

“This is what I call ‘the most beautiful creature God has created on Earth.'” a third Instagram user commented.

“Should be a Bond Girl in the next Bond film,” said a fourth follower.

Kelly definitely has the body to be a Bond girl. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she enjoys showing it off in a variety of bathing suits. Last week, she strutted her stuff in a colorful bikini while hopping on a plane. She also likes to show off her figure in other sexy outfits, like the simmering black mini dress she wore not too long ago.